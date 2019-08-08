EPS chairs meet of IAS officers, reviews development projects

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today held a review meeting with District Collectors and discussed the current status of various development projects that are taking place in the State. Addressing IAS officers, he urged them to act swift in solving issues of people and in taking government’s schemes to them.

According to sources, 16 district collectors took part in the meeting at the Secretariat today. Palaniswami will be holding a similar review with 12 District Collectors tomorrow. Since the Model Code of Conduct is in effect, Vellore Collector alone has not been invited.

During the meeting, Palaniswami asked Collectors to carry out monthly inspections and submit a report to his office about the progress of various works such as kudimaramathu, rain water harvesting and pension scheme.

“Review meeting will be chaired by me once in every four months. Due to the monsoon failure there is water scarcity in several places in our State. Following this I inaugurated the Tamilnadu Water Resources and Management Movement yesterday. We will have to ensure that we conserve as much water as possible and do not waste even a single drop,” he said.

He further said this is “Amma’s government” and it works for the welfare of the people. “I ask the District Collectors who act as the arms and eyes of the government to realise this and work responsibly. You should all ensure that the various welfare schemes of the government reach the public effectively,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Ministers S P Velumani, Thangamani, R B Udhayakumar, Sengottaiayan, senior officials of various departments were also present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day Palaniswami released a video asking the people to save rainwater. It may be noted that Velumani also recently released a video on the same subject.