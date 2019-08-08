Four held for chain snatching at Aminjikarai

Chennai: The city police arrested four persons for snatching 7.5 sovereign gold chain of a woman at Aminjikarai. The police arrested the accused in 12 hours of filing the complaint.

According to sources, Usha (35), a resident of Collector Colony, was at Muthukrishnan Street, Aminjikarai last evening. She was crossing the street to buy provisions. Two men riding on a red scooter slowed down and the pillion rider snatched her gold chain.

The incident was recorded on the CCTV camera. Police took Ajith (23) of Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street, Rahim (19) of P P Garden, Charles (25) of Kathiravan Colony and Kaling Raj (23), Kanniah Street in Aminjkarai.

The gold chain was recovered from the gang.