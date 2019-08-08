Kiara Advani to romance Vijay?

Vijay 64 is all set to go on floors this October. To be directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj of Maanagaram fame, it would have music by Anirudh. Sources say that Kiara Advani of Kabir Singh fame is in talks to play the heroine. The actress is impressed with the script and if she could adjust her dates, the film will mark her big Tamil debut.

Kiara Advani had already acted alongside Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu so, with the Vijay film, she will be getting the chance to cover the entire South film industry. Sathyan Sooryan to crank the camera and Philomin Raj will take care of the cuts. Vijay’s Bigil is nearing completion. The post-production works would commence soon. Directed by Atlee, it would hit the screens this Deepavali.