Music concert on ragas and Tamil film music

Singer Shravan, who rose to fame after contesting in a television reality show, in an attempt to bring out the richness of the art, is presenting a a lively programme on ‘Raagas and Tamil film music’ at the Aadi Isai Thiruvizha tomorrow at 6.45 pm.

The singer will be accompanied by Sruthilaya Suresh on tabla and Vigneshwar on keyboard.

According to a press release, it is organised by Chennai 2000 Plus Trust, Music Durbar, Absolute Arusuvai, Planet Symnphony, in association with Hero Honda and Andhra Bank and the festival is on till 18 August.

Precending the performance, K Lalitha will present a concert on devotional songs in Tamil films at 6 pm.

It is held at Arusuvai auditorium, Somasundaram Street, T Nagar, Chennai.