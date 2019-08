Tamannaah plays the lead role in Petromax. A horror comedy, the movie is directed by Rohin Venkatesan of Adhe Kangal fame. The second look of the movie was released on social media. Petromax is bankrolled by Eagle Eye Productions and has a bunch of comedians including Kaali, Munishkanth, and Yogi Babu.

Music is by Ghibran and editing is by Leon John Paul. The movie is said to be a remake of the Telugu hit Anando Brahma and the makers are planning to release Petromax in September.