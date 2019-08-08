Sacking Minister is within CM’s power: Jayakumar

Chennai: Minister D Jayakumar today said it is within the power of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to remove a Minister.

Speaking to media persons here about the removal of Information Technology Minister Manikandan from his post, Jayakumar said he does not know the reason behind it.

Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar has been given additional incharge of Manikandan’s portfolio. Udhayakumar met Palaniswmai and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today. Following his removal, Manikandan today said he will not meet Palaniswami.