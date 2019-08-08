Simbu’s ‘Maanadu’ dropped

Venkat Prabhu’s directorial venture, Maanadu starring Simbu has officially been dropped after several months of delay. Speaking to News Today, producer Suresh Kamakshi said, ‘It didn’t take off the way we had planned and we couldn’t execute it. It’s better to part ways now rather than push it later.’

The film was announced last year and was supposed to go on floors in February. When rumours about the film being shelved made the rounds, producer Suresh Kamatchi had announced that the film was still on and that the pre-production work is underway. Then, it was reported that Maanadu would begin shoot in May after the wedding of Simbu’s younger brother Kuralarasan. Now with an official statement from Suresh, Maanadu was dropped finally.