Street foods earn pat from Savera

The Savera Foodie Boss Award 2019 was held yesterday, 6 August at Hotel Savera, Alwarpet. The Savera Group had instituted this culinary award to celebrate small eateries and vendors of repute across the Chennai. This award is a recognition and appreciation to inspire professional growth in business with localised innovativeness.

The winners for this years’ Foodie Boss Awards include SundariakkaKadai at Marina Beach, Chatwala at Nungambakkam, Podildli and BhaiKadai at T Nagar, SeenabhaiKadai at Sowcarpet, KasimKadai at Panagal Park, Alsa Mall Sandwich Shop at Egmore, Atho Burmese at Parrys, JannalKadai at Mylapore and ThattuldliKadai at Kilpauk.

The award function is held annually during the Madras Day month of August along with the birth anniversary of Vijaykumar Reddy. Several establishments from the city were graded on the basis of taste, quality, presentation, hygiene and innovation by a special jury from Savera.