Vellore counting to begin tomorrow

Chennai: Counting of votes polled during the 5 August elections to Vellore Parliamentary constituency will be taken up tomorrow.

Tight security arrangements were made at the counting centre in Vellore with the deployment of central forces to guard the strong rooms where the EVMs were kept, official sources said today.

An estimated 72 per cent of the total 18.85 lakh electorate exercised their franchise in the polls, which was earlier scheduled for 18 April but, rescinded due to seizure of large sums of money.