‘Adithya Varma’ to hit screens 27 September?

Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, is all complete. Starring Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram in the lead, the movie saw its trailer released recently. Buzz is that plans are on for the release of the movie 27 September. This film has Banita Sandhu reprising Shalini Pandey and stars Priya Anand in a pivotal role.

Adithya Varma has music by Radhan and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. Vivek Harshan handles editing. The film is produced by Mukesh Mehta under the banner E4 Entertainment. The film was initially directed by Bala, but due to creative differences with the producers, the film is being re-shoot by debutante Gireesaaya.