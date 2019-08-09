Deworming tablets given to students in Chennai

Chennai: Observing National Deworming Day, State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar distributed albendazole – deworming tablets – for the students of Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School.

He announced that students aged between 1 and 19 across all Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres, schools and colleges will be distributed tablets for deworming.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Thursday, the Minister said, “With this, the common anaemia condition caused by tapeworms in young children can be prevented.”

According to an official press release, the tablet will be distributed to 2.24 crore people. The ones missed out in the first lot will be given 16 August.

“For children aged one and two, half tablet (200 mg) and for students between 2 and 19 years of age, one tablet (400 mg) will be distributed. Albendazole is a safe tablet that prevents anaemia and nutritional deficiencies. It further boosts the immunity, body growth and makes students active,” added the press release.