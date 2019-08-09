Doctors’ association want size of diagnostic labs to be reduced

Chennai: A set of doctors and members working in paramedical field are voicing their concerns against having a diagnostic laboratories spread across 500 sq ft in rural areas and 700-1,500 sq ft in urban areas, as mentioned in GO 206.

Speaking about it at a press meet on Wednesday in Chennai, Doctors’ Association for Social Equality general secretary, Dr Ravindranath said, “There is no need to have a big space and a mere 150 sq ft in urban areas and 100 sq ft in rural areas would suffice for the collecting blood and urine samples. There will be a shortage of the number of labs available when the government downs the shutters of the labs that does not fit in, which will affect the healthcare services. Besides people from towns and villages will not be able to pay the rent.”

He further added that the equipment are available in a compact size and re-emphasised that a small space would be sufficient.

According to the Tamilnadu Clinical Establishments (Regulations) Rules, 2018, “The labs should have a minimum of space for sample collection, first aid room, processing, report preparation etc., 500 sq ft in rural places, 700-1,500 sq. ft in urban areas should be available. There shall be lavatories for the patients use at least one shall be available with sufficient water, space for microscopy and for biochemical tests.”