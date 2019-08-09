Ex-MP’s death: Daughter files police complaint, body sent for post-mortem

Chennai: Daughter of former Member of Parliament R Anbarasu (78) filed a police complaint regarding his death. Following this, the police sent his body for post-mortem to Government Kilpauk Hospital.

According to sources, Anbarasu, a senior Congress leader, died at a private hospital last night in Porur, allegedly due to heart attack. Last afternoon, he was rushed to the hospital by his son.

After his demise, his daughter Sumathy lodged a complaint with the Poonamallee police that she has doubts over his death.

A resident of Kumananchavadi, in Poonamallee, Anbarasu was elected to the State Legislative Assembly from Chengalpet constituency in 1980. He was a three-time Member of Parliament.

Anbarasu was under treatment the last few days after he took ill, sources said.

He was embroiled in a controversy in a cheque bounce case in July. The Madras High Court upheld a lower court order in the case and sentenced him to undergo two years imprisonment.

When Anbarasu was chairman of the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Charitable Trust, he had obtained a loan of Rs 35 lakh in 2002 from a private financier. The financier went to court for recovery of the loan and Anbarasu had reportedly issued a cheque which had bounced.