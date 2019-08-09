Is Arun Vijay going to team up with Ajith in next film?

There are reports in a section of the media that Arun Vijay will join hands with Ajith again.

They set the screen on fire with Gowtham Menon’s Yennai Arindhal.

Ajith will be playing the lead in filmmaker H Vinodh’s next to be produced by Boney Kapoor. However, sources close to Arun Vijay denied the news as rumour. He is awaiting the release of Sahoo and is busy with a handful of movies.

Ajith’s last was Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Hindi hit Pink. It was helmed by H Vinod. Ajith reprised the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original.