Keerthy Suresh wins national award for ‘Mahanati’; Tamil films blank out

Chennai: The winners of the 66th National Film Awards have been announced today after a long wait and Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Keerthy Suresh have been adjudged as the best actors and actress of the year.
Normally, the recipients of the National Film Awards are announced in April and the presentation takes place on May 3 every year; it was delayed this time owing to the Lok Sabha polls.
Head of the jury, Rahul Rawail, announced the awards today for 31 categories. Ayushman Khurrana has been awarded for his performance in Andhadhun while Vicky Kaushal bagged the award for portraying the role as an army man in Uri.
Keerthy Suresh won it for portraying actress Savithri in the film Mahanati. Apart from the best actor award for Vicky Kaushal for Uri, the film also bagged three other awards, including best direction, best background music and best sound design.
Surprisingly, the Tamil film fraternity failed to get any award this year apart from the regional best film, which was given to Baaram. Produced by Reckless Roses, the movie has been helmed by Priya
Krishnaswamy.
Baaram was earlier premiered in the Indian Panorama section of 49th IFFI 2018. The film deals with thalaikoothal (the traditional practice of senicide) which is rampant in some places of Tamil Nadu. The film has Sugumar Shanmughan, its casting director, playing a pivotal role.
This year, a new award category for film-friendly State has been instituted, which Uttarakhand won.
Complete list of awards
Feature Films:
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal for Uri
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri
Best Feature Film: Helaru (Gujarati) directed by Abhishek Shah
Best choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar
Best music director: Padmaavat
Best special effect: Awe, KGF
Best music direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat
Best background music award: Uri
Best Makeup Artiste: Ranjith for Awe
Best costume designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao
Best Action: KGF
Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Uri
Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam
Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: Ulu
Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best film on social issues: Pad Man
Best Children’s Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baaram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Helaru
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy
Yakanthi for Naal
Actors who get special mention for their performance: Sruthi
Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri
Most film-friendly State: Uttarakhand
Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult
of Their Own gets Special Mention
Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)
Non-feature films
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab
Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through the Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs