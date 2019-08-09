Keerthy Suresh wins national award for ‘Mahanati’; Tamil films blank out

Chennai: The winners of the 66th National Film Awards have been announced today after a long wait and Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Keerthy Suresh have been adjudged as the best actors and actress of the year.

Normally, the recipients of the National Film Awards are announced in April and the presentation takes place on May 3 every year; it was delayed this time owing to the Lok Sabha polls.

Head of the jury, Rahul Rawail, announced the awards today for 31 categories. Ayushman Khurrana has been awarded for his performance in Andhadhun while Vicky Kaushal bagged the award for portraying the role as an army man in Uri.

Keerthy Suresh won it for portraying actress Savithri in the film Mahanati. Apart from the best actor award for Vicky Kaushal for Uri, the film also bagged three other awards, including best direction, best background music and best sound design.

Surprisingly, the Tamil film fraternity failed to get any award this year apart from the regional best film, which was given to Baaram. Produced by Reckless Roses, the movie has been helmed by Priya

Krishnaswamy.

Baaram was earlier premiered in the Indian Panorama section of 49th IFFI 2018. The film deals with thalaikoothal (the traditional practice of senicide) which is rampant in some places of Tamil Nadu. The film has Sugumar Shanmughan, its casting director, playing a pivotal role.

This year, a new award category for film-friendly State has been instituted, which Uttarakhand won.

Complete list of awards

Feature Films:

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal for Uri

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri

Best Feature Film: Helaru (Gujarati) directed by Abhishek Shah

Best choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar

Best music director: Padmaavat

Best special effect: Awe, KGF

Best music direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat

Best background music award: Uri

Best Makeup Artiste: Ranjith for Awe

Best costume designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao

Best Action: KGF

Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: Ulu

Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best film on social issues: Pad Man

Best Children’s Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baaram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Helaru

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy

Yakanthi for Naal

Actors who get special mention for their performance: Sruthi

Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri

Most film-friendly State: Uttarakhand

Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult

of Their Own gets Special Mention

Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)

Non-feature films

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab

Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through the Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs