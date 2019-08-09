Music is my life, says Vishal Chandrasekhar

Background music plays an integral part of a movie, says music composer Vishal Chandrasekhar. Vishal Chandrasekhar’s work in the recently-released Jackpot was appreciated by all. Speaking to News Today, he says, ‘I have worked in over 250 advertisements, 400 short films and over 20 films.’ He says, ‘commercial success of my movies like Rangoon, Jil Jung Juk and Jackpot have taken me close to masses’.

Looking back at his career, Vishal Chandrasekhar says, ‘My work in Radha Mohaan’s Brindhavanam was acclaimed. Also the Dope Anthem in the recently-released Simba went viral’.

Having composed the title song and theme music for several television serials, Vishal Chandrasekhar, says, ‘I am currently working in a Telugu movie Chanakya.’ He states, ‘Background music plays an integral part in a movie. A music composer to give his best should listen to various kinds of music in almost all languages. I listen to 10-15 songs from across the globe daily’. Ask him about his next in Tamil, Vishal Chandrasekhar, says, ‘A formal announcement will be made soon’.