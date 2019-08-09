Pa Ranjith ready for next flick

Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions is ready with its next Irandaam Ulaga Porin Kadaisi Gundu, which is directed by one of Ranjith’s former assistant, Adhiyan Aadhirai. The film features Dinesh of Kabali and Visaranai fame, Anandhi, Rythvika and more. The team of this film had shot in 40 locations within a span of 45 days.

Regarding Adhiyan Aadhirai was all praise for his cinematographer Kishore Kumar. Speaking about the film, he says, “It is definitely a tough job to finish this. We initially had doubts if we could complete this tight plan, but Kishore had worked hard and had helped finish the plan successfully.”