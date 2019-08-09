PF grievances meet in Chennai 13 August

Chennai: Regional Office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Tambaram Region will conduct ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikhat/PF Near You’ on it premises, No 3, Rajaji Salai, West Tambaram, 13 August.

According to a press release, for subscribers, the meeting will be held between 10 am and 1 pm, employers – 12 pm and 1 pm and for exempted establishment – 12 pm and 1 pm.

Subscribers who desire to get their long-pending grievances resolved /redressed may forward their applications duly furnishing their PF code number, account number, address and contact number, nature of grievance, etc., addressed to the Regional PF Commissioner – I, Regional Office, EPFO, West Tambaram.

For details, contact 044 2226 1141/4376.