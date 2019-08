Actress Prayaga Martin won appreciation of all playing a powerful in Mysskin’s Pisasu. She stayed away from films for last three years only to make a comeback in Kollywood with Jiiva-Arulnithi’s Kalathil Santhipom. Sources say that Prayaga is not playing the female lead, but the entire story revolves around her character.

She has already shot for her portions. The movie also stars Manjima Mohan and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film is touted to be a sports drama with all commercial ingredients.