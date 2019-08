Actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F. has completed shooting for her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. “Gratitude and excitement is all I feel. It’s a wrap for me on Jawaani Jaaneman. Thank you, thank you, thank you! I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Alaia tweeted.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is a romantic comedy drama, which also features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The film releases on 29 November.