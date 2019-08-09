Rain brings cheer to Chennaiites

Chennai: Brief spells of rain caught residents of Ambattur, Chennai, by surprise as the heavens opened up this past week.

While motorists had to deal with bad roads, residents as a whole were a happy lot.

“It rained very well this week and no matter how much it did, the ground absorbed it. It was as if the soil was waiting for some water. We are saving as much water as possible and hopefully, more rains come,” said Subramaniam, a resident of the neighbourhood.

Some others complained that because the storm water drains are always filled with sewage, they carry filth to the waterbodies rather than clean rain water.