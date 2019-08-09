Residents Welfare Assn in Ambattur, Chennai, celebrates achievers

Chennai: Ambattur Venkatapuram Oragadam Road Residents Welfare Association celebrated the sixth year of honouring achievers who had contributed to society, art, environment and more.

Held at the premises of a private college in Ambattur, the RWA invited MLA Alexander, Corporation Zonal Officer Parandhaman, social activists, Bharatanatyam performers, residents from nearby areas, members of several residents welfare associations to the event.

Treasurer of the RWA that conducted the programme, Solai, speaking to Ambattur Talk, said, “The event was very grand. We invited each and every person possible to the event. Apart from honouring achievers, it was a chance for us to meet representatives of our area, officials and several good samaritans.”

The achievement award was presented to E N Sudharsanam, who is the president of Ooruni Maiyam for his work in making express trains stop at Ambattur Railway Station, Kiran Akshaya for creating a record in Bharatanatyam, Krishnashree Soubarnika, who is eight years of age, for creating a world record on similar terms. The awardees were presented with a shield, prize and a Thirukkural booklet by the association members.

The highlight of the event, according to Solai was that 35 conservancy workers were honoured during the event and new clothes were provided to them. “We gave shirts and trousers to 22 men and sarees to 13 women. They do a great deal of work to keep our neighbourhood clean and we ought to celebrate them once in a while, at the least,” he said.

With the event concluding by 1 pm, having started by 9 am, the association provided lunch to all those who turned up, said the treasurer. Members of the RWA, president C Kanchirajan, secretary Ilayaraja, Swaminathan and Kamatchi Jayaraman, were present.