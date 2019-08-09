Sudha Ragunathan to receive Chennai Award during Music Durbar

Chennai: Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan will inaugurate Music Durbar at the ongoing Aadi Isai Thiruvizha organised by Chennai 2000 Plus Trust at Absolute Arusuvai restaurant auditorium, Somasundaram Street, off North Usman Road, T Nagar, 10 August, 6 pm.

According to a press release, Music Durbar will bring together musicians and rasikas to promote the traditional formats of Indian classical dance and music, and to help in better appreciation of these art forms, taking them to wider audiences.

On the occasion, Sudha Ragunathan will be conferred the Chennai Award for her contribution to the development of Chennai arts and culture. The award will also be presented to Sangita Kalanidhi N Ravikiran, Embar Kannan, Meenakshi Chitharanjan and Lakshmi Ramaswamy.

Music Durbar would hold programme every month to create more awareness about the cultural treasures of Tamilnadu, including Chennai.

Special music programmes would be held by Music Durbar orchestra on analysis of the music initiated by Ilayaraja, MSV, Kannadasan, Ilayaraja and Kannadasan; Ilayarajavin Isaipayanam by Embar Kannan with Keyboard Sathyanarayanan; Ragavan Manian will present a concert on Impact of Jazz on Tamil film music; Super Singer Shravan on Ragas and Film Music.

Concerts and lecdems would be held to demonstrate that Devaram songs had provided the inspiration and foundation for Carnatic music. The use of Carnatic ragas in Tamil film songs would also be explained in lecdems, the release said.

For details, contact Chennai 2000 Plus Trust president R Rangaraj at 98410 10821.