Sundram Fasteners Q1 net profit at Rs 93.11 crore

Chennai: Sundram Fasteners Limited (SFL), part of the $8.5 billion TVS group, has announced its Q1 results for FY20. The firm said its net profit for the quarter ended 30 June (Q1) was at Rs 93.11 crore, as against Rs 106.65 crore during the same period in the previous year.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations of SFL was lower at Rs 945.35 crore for the quarter as against Rs 968.51 crore during the same period last year.

Domestic sales were at Rs 557.22 crore and export sales for the quarter stood at Rs 348.28 crore as against Rs 321.71 crore.

The earnings before interest and taxes (EBITDA) was at Rs 176.86 crore as against Rs 192.67 crore during the same period in the previous year.

The company’s consolidated revenues for the quarter was at Rs 1,185.24 crore, while the consolidated net profit was at Rs 96.89 crore.