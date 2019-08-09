The Buddhi Dialogue discusses state of brain and mind

Chennai: In an attempt to promote community engagement about the brain and mind, Buddhi Clinic conducted – The Buddhi Dialogue – where Buddhi Clinic founder Dr Ennanpadam S Krishnamoorthy conversed with professor Madhav Thambisetty on a wide range of topics like the state of brain and mind when humans age, transcultural factors determining the age of brain and role of genes in brain aging here recently.

The clinic has partnered with Madras Management Association for 2019-2020. According to an official press release, ‘The Ageing Brain and Mind’ – is a gravitating subject in neuroscience research with conditions like Dementia , Parkinson’s disease, depression predominating the collective consciousness.’

With a rising aging population and an increasing burden of chronic disease and disability, countries like India is expecting to face a huge burden of aging disorders especially brain and mind aging. Dementia is one of the major causes of disability in late life.

The prevalence of dementia, that is 2 per cent before the age of 65 years, doubles with every five year increment in age. Dementia is a syndrome of not only forgetfulness, but also problems in orientation, judgement and problem solving, community affairs, home and hobbies and personal care.

It represents the archetypal disorder of brain and mind aging, Alzheimer’s disease being the most important type of dementia, added the press release.