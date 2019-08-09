Tide launches new product for washing machines

Chennai: Tide, leading fabric care brands from P&G, has launched ‘New Tide Ultra’ for washing machines. The firm states that with the new variant, Tide has forayed into a new product line extension made for machines, which comes over and above their base range.

According to a release, the product promises three-in-one outstanding clean-fighting tough dirt on cuff, collar and underarms with equal ease in both automatic and semi-automatic machines.

Actress Hina Khan unveiled the product here and also participated in the #TideUltrarapchallenge, said the release.

Chief marketing officer, P&G India, Sharat Verma, said, “The launch of Tide Ultra is our first Tide product specially designed for washing machines. Tide Ultra is an affordable offering that will truly delight consumers who are looking for superior cleaning in machines. Over last few years, we’ve been focused on constantly innovating and upgrading our portfolio to deliver an outstanding laundry experience.”

The new product is priced at Rs 130 for one kg and Rs 253 for two kg pack.