Traffic diversion in Chennai for I-Day rehearsals

Chennai: In view of Independence Day celebrations to be held 15 August at St George Fort, rehearsals will be held 10 and 13 August. In this connection, the following traffic modifications have been done from 6.30 am till the closure of the rehearsal.

According to a press release, the stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all the vehicular traffic.

The vehicle coming on Kamarajar Salai and intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai may take the route via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner.

The vehicles coming on Rajaji Salai and intending to proceed towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai may take the route via NFS Road, R.A. Mandram, Muthusamy Road, MuthusamyBridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

The vehicles coming from Muthusamy Bridge/Anna Salai and intending to proceed towards Parrys Corner/Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road may take route via MuthusamyBridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner and Anna Salai, Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.