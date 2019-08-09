Tupperware revamps strategy, enters e-tail market

Chennai: Tupperware, has announced that it is undertaking a strategic transformation and rolling out a multi-channel strategy effective this month.

The brand said this will enable it to expand its footprint both geographically and digitally. With around 70,000 strong consultants and distributors, opening new channels of customer access will further accentuate the growth opportunities for all stakeholders, it said in a release.

Tupperware added that it intends to leverage its existing consultant and distributor base and make them a part of the brand’s new initiative. The Tupperware family will have the opportunity to either become ‘Tupperware Authorised Sellers’ on the e-commerce platforms, or take charge of ‘Exclusive Tupperware Outlets, it stated.

MD, Tupperware India, Deepak Chhabra, said, “Tupperware is a premium lifestyle brand that has always attracted the evolved consumer who appreciates the brand’s unique design, quality and aesthetics. Our direct selling model has been a great success, but in today’s digital world, our marketing approach needs to evolve with the changing market dynamics. We want to expand our market coverage to reach new customers and bolster our share of market. I am confident our multi-channel strategy will deliver on this.”