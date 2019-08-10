Amala Paul to share screen with Vishnu Vishal for ‘Jersey’ remake

Chennai: Actor Rana Daggubati will be producing the Tamil version of Telugu hit Jersey. Buzz is that it would star Vishnu Vishal in the lead. Vishnu, who started his career as cricketer, would be apt for the role, say many.

Sources say that Amala Paul has been approached to play the heroine. She has also expressed her interest to be a part of the project. She will be reprising Shraddha Srinath’s character in the film.

Amala Paul and Vishnu Vishal are joining hands for a project. Rana Daggubati is also working on the pre-production work of his production venture, Muttiah Muralidharan biopic, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.