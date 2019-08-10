DiCaprio speaks about ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Chennai: Oscar-winning star Leonardo DiCaprio says Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is a homage to all the stars who have been forgotten, and to artists who were struggling to be successful in Hollywood in 1969.

Set in 1969, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood revolves around aging star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). In a parallel storyline, Margot Robbie portrays Dalton’s neighbour Sharon Tate, who was murdered by members of the Charles Manson family.

“One thing? That’s hard. For me, he has the consistency that I’ve found in people that make good art in this industry,” DiCaprio said when asked about the thing he has learnt from his association with Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino.

“In particular, those directors are the ones that have an acute understanding and appreciation of film history, and Quentin not only understands the history of the classic cinema but the history of B-movies and pulp films that I’d never heard of, films that are a lost art form and that he has copies of. He knows about music that I’ve never heard of, television that I’ve never heard of, and the complete filmographies of actors that have sort of disappeared, historically,” DiCaprio added.

DiCaprio feels “the film is an homage to all those that have maybe been forgotten.”