Dinesh to act in comedy caper ‘Nanum Single Dhaan’

Chennai: Dinesh plays the lead while Deepti Thiveesh is paired opposite him in a movie titled Nanum Single Dhaan.

It is produced by Three Is A Company in association with Jayakumar and Punnagai Poo Geetha.

The cast includes Mottai Rajendran, Manobala and Selvendhran in key roles.

Cinematography- is by David Anandaraj, while music is by Hitesh Manjunath, who worked as A R Rahman’s assistant. Kabilan Vairamuthu has penned the lyrics.

The movie has story, screenplay, dialogue & direction by debutant Gopi. Speaking about the film, he says, “It is a commercial romantic entertainer. The screenplay will be unique and there will be a different climax. Mottai Rajendran’s comedy will be admired by all. The movie would be released in first week of October,” says Jayakumar. The movie was shot in London, Chennai and exotic locales, says Jayakumar.