Dinesh to act in comedy caper ‘Nanum Single Dhaan’

Chennai: Dinesh plays the lead while Deepti Thiveesh is paired opposite him in a movie titled Nanum Single Dhaan.

It is produced by Three Is A Company in association with Jayakumar and Punnagai Poo Geetha.

The cast includes Mottai Rajendran, Manobala and Selvendhran in key roles.

Cinematography- is by David Anandaraj, while music is by Hitesh Manjunath, who worked as A R Rahman’s assistant. Kabilan Vairamuthu has penned the lyrics.

The movie has story, screenplay, dialogue & direction by debutant Gopi. Speaking about the film, he says, “It is a commercial romantic entertainer. The screenplay will be unique and there will be a different climax. Mottai Rajendran’s comedy will be admired by all. The movie would be released in first week of October,” says Jayakumar.┬áThe movie was shot in London, Chennai and exotic locales, says Jayakumar.