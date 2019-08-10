Director Balaji Shakthivel is a busy actor

Chennai: Noted director Balaji Shakthivel is donning the greasepaint. It was earlier reported has been taking up acting seriously. He is now playing a cop in Vetri Maaran’s Asuran, featuring Dhanush in the lead.

Buzz is that Balaji Shakthivel will be playing a crucial role in Mani Ratnam’s production venture ‘Vaanam Kottatum’.

Sources say that Balaji Shakthivel has already joined the sets of the film. He plays Vikram Prabhu’s relative and his character will have grey shade.

Mani Ratnam is currently busy with the adaptation of popular Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan. Vaanam Kottatum also stars Radhika, Sarath Kumar, Shanthanu and Aishwarya Rajesh. Music is by Govind Vasantha of 96 fame.