J&K Article 370: 477 protesters arrested in Chennai

Chennai: The city police arrested 477 persons today for holding protest in front of Shasthri Bhavan, Nungambakkam without police permission, 6 August.

The protesters belong to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). The demonstration was held after Central Government announced the abrogation of Article 370, which nullifies special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

Following this, a case was registered by Nungambakkam police against MMK head M H Jawahirullah. Police detained him and 476 others this morning under two sections of the IPC.

The inquiry was conducted by Assistant Commissioner, Nungambakkam, Muthuvel Pandi.