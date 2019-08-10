National awards: Tamil cinema gets a raw deal?

Chennai: The 66th National Film Awards were announced Friday and much to the disappointment of Tamil movie-buffs, not a single film from Kollywood found a place in the winner’s list. In the regional language category, Baaram, a little known movie, was adjudged the best among Tamil films. It let loose a series of debates in social media.

Many alleged that Tamil cinema has been ignored, while a few questioned the quality of movies that hit the screens last year here.

National award winner and producer Dhananjayan tweeted, “Tamil cinema gets a royal ignore at National Film Awards despite bringing out some wonderful films last year. Feeling sad about the way Tamil films were ignored.”

Speaking to News Today, a filmmaker on condition of anonymity said, “We are sidelined. May be due to political reasons. I don’t want to elaborate. We came out with some good films like Vada Chennai, Pariyerum Perumal last year.”

However, a few say that it is time to sit together and discuss what really happened here. There were just handfull of quality movies made here. Unlike the past years, 2018 was not a productive year in term of content. We still have to go a long way.

Keerthy Suresh over the moon

Keerthy Suresh, who was adjudged the best actress for Mahanati, said that she never expected the award.

“It is overwhelming. I am on cloud nine,” she says. She adds, “I must thank Savitri amma’s daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari amma for helping me perfect her mother’s mannerisms and behaviour. Her support was immense and crucial. It was team work and I am grateful to each member of the cast and crew.”

Ayushmann all happy

Meanwhile Uri: The Surgical Strike, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and rising stars Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana took home the top trophies at the National Film Awards.

Badhaai Ho got best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and veteran actor Surekha Sikri bagged the best supporting actress. Sriram Raghavan’s acclaimed Andhadhun bagged best Hindi film, best adapted screenplay and best actor for its lead Ayushmann, who played a blind musician in the thriller.

“It’s truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Awards. As an artist, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content. Today’s honour is a validation of my hard work, my belief system, my journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place,” Ayushamann said in a statement.

Raghavan said that he was in the middle of a screening in Melbourne when he got the news. “It just feels great and I can only say thank you. I’m happy.”

It means a lot: Bhansali

Bhansali bagged the best music composer award for his work in Padmaavat. The historical drama also won in two other categories: best choreography in ‘Ghoomar’ for Kruti Mahesh Vidya and best playback singing for Arijit Singh for the track ‘Binte Dil’. B

hansali said any recognition, especially coming from the government, means a lot. “It is a pat on the back. I made Padmaavat through so much chaos and trouble. Every time we would go through stress, I would go to the studio and start making a song,” he added.

Akshay Kumar starrer Padman bagged best film on social issues and the actor said he feels ‘very proud.’