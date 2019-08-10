Editorial: Success continues

Chennai: Of the 38 constituencies that went to polls in April, the DMK-led front won 37 seats, with the AIADMK managing to get a lone Parliamentarian.

Election to Vellore was rescinded following seizure of cash from the premises linked to DMK contestant Kathir Anand. Finally it took place on 5 August. And DMK added one more to its tally with Kathir Anand emerging the winner.

Contrary to all expectations, it was a closely-contested polls that saw DMK candidate emerging winner by a small margin.

TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam did not contest this time. The counting saw AIADMK candidate A C Shanmugam leading in initial rounds, but Kathir Anand came to top position later. Political pundits say that DMK’s victory was mainly due to the anti-BJP campaigns run by them. The constituency has a sizeable Muslim population. The issue of Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha was the subject of debate.

Interestingly, the AIADMK is not much worried about the loss. The slender margin of loss was a victory in itself, they say considering the landslide wins by the DMK in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. At many constituencies in April elections, the AIADMK combine candidates lost by over 2.5 lakh vote margin. The results would send a signal of hope to them. With Assembly elections due in 2021, the AIADMK is confident of turning the table.