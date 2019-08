TNCA league: Godson bowls Srinivasaraghavan Memorial to victory

Chennai: G Godson (6/55) delivered a great spell as T Srinivasaraghavan Memorial Sports Club humbled Galaxy Sports Club by 83 runs in the TNCA Fourth Division ‘D’ match.

Batting first, Srinivasaraghavan Memorial made 265 for eight, thanks to N Arun Raj (98), who fell short of a century by just two runs.

R Ram Thilak (5/62) was Galaxy’s best bowler, taking five wickets. In the second innings, Godson bagged a six-wicket hail to skittle out Galaxy for 182 in 39.5 overs.

Brief scores:

IV-DIVISION ‘D’:

Magnet CC 146 in 45.3 overs (Yovani Gabriel 58, J Karthikeyan 36, P Subash 3/29, P Girish Prabhu 3/13) lost to Sumangali Homes 147 for 3 in 26 overs (P Subash 52*, P Girish Prabhu 45);

Book Sellers XI 205 for 9 in 50 overs (B Vignesh Balaji 79*, A Anbarasu 32, SG Karneswaran 3/34, S Kumar 3/55) beat Tiger CC 91 in 25.4 overs (M Rakshan 47*, Koonal A Khedkar 3/24);

T Srinivasaraghavan Memorial SC 265 for 8 in 50 overs (N Arun Raj 98, J Babin Christo 59, G Godson 56, R Ram Thilak 5/62) beat Galaxy SC 182 in 39.5 overs (L Ashok Kumar 51, J Arun Kumar 30, G Godson 6/55);

Youngsters CC 121 in 38 overs (S Sachin Sharma 3/32) lost to Garnet CC 125 for 3 in 16.5 overs (P Arumugam 51*, D Harshavardan 46);

Venkateswara CC 243 for 8 in 50 overs (V Vignesh 86, Sajjad Hussain 42, Mohammad Rahim Wna 4/54) beat Fox Trotters CC 238 in 49.4 overs (C Bharathwaaj 98, M Prabhu 56, M Purushothaman 33, Syed Abdul Asif 3/61).