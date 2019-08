TNCA Tiruvalluvar league: Saravanan scalps four wickets

Chennai: P Saravanan (4/30) and R Ram Arvind (90) starred as Standard Cricket Club got the better of Future Star Cricket Academy by nine wickets in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA First Division League Championship match.

Batting first, Future Star was bowled out for 138 in 42.3 overs. Saravanan, M Mathivanan (3/26) and S Arunachalam (3/39) bowled exceptionally well for Standard. The victor cruised to its target in 23.3 overs, losing only a solitary wicket in the chase.

Brief scores:

I Division:

Future Star Cricket Academy 138 in 42.3 overs (S Akshay Kumar 36, A Sumesh 32, P Saravanan 4/30, M Mathivanan 3/26, S Arunachalam 3/39) lost to Standard CC 141 for 1 in 23.3 overs (R Ram Arvind 90, R Vivek 31*).

II Division: Pattabiram CA 134 in 29.5 overs (Sudhan Pargunan 48*, P Sudhanthiraraj 3/34) lost to Sundar CC 136 for 2 in 21.2 overs (C Kubendaran 44, A Prithvi Raj 38*).

III Division: Parthasarathy MCC 177 for 9 in 30 overs (SJ Madhan Kumar 62, V Hemanth Kumar 31, A S Surya Prakash 4/20) beat WABCO India RC 167 in 29.4 overs (M Chandrasekar 27, G Rajesh Kanna 28, V Hemanth Kumar 4/38).