Two phone snatchers arrested in Chennai

Chennai: Two men were caught red handed by the public while they attempted to snatch the mobile phone of a woman at Cathedral Road, Gopalapuram.

According to the police, Lakshmi (20), works for a private hospital in Royapettah. While she was walking alone on Cathedral Road, two men on a two-wheeler snatched her phone. When she raised an alarm, people nearby caught them.

The duo were identified as Karthikeyan (18) from Ice House and Karthik from New Avadi Road. Police recovered the phone and seized the two-wheeler.