Vijay Sethupathi is part of Muttiah Muralitharan’s bio-pic

Chennai: Days after it was formally announced that actor Vijay Sethupathi will play ace cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in his bio-pic, there were reports suggesting that the actor had withdrawn from the film.

However, Vijay Sethupathi put an end to the rumours. He confirmed that he is very much part of Muralitharan’s biopic while interacting with media persons at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne where he bagged the Best Actor Award for his role of a transgender in Super Deluxe.

“According to me, beyond his cricketing achievements, the film also speaks of Murali’s personal life. The script also speaks of unity. I guess, it’s going to be a cute flick. It will answer to all your questions when it gets released.”

A few pro-Tamil organisations opposed to Vijay Sethupathi’s decision to play the lead role of Sri Lankan star cricketer. They contended that though Muralitharan is a Tamilian by birth, he lives as a Sri Lankan citizen.