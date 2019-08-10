Yogi Babu to play lead in ‘Kadhal Modhal 50/50’

Chennai: Ace comedian Yogi Babu played the lead in Gurkha and Dharmaprabhu. Now he will be seen as the male lead in another horror film titled Kadhal Modhal 50/50.

It is a horror comedy with a huge dose of action. It will be directed by Krishna Sai, who had earlier helmed the Kannada film Traya.

The film has music by Dharan Kumar. The project, which is currently in post-production, will have its first look and trailer unveiled soon.

Apart from this, Yogi Babu plays the lead in Mandela, produced by Y Not Studios and Balaji Mohan’s Open Window.

The comedian will also be seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Vijay’s Bigil, Tamannaah’s Petromax, Sivakarthikeyan’s untitled film with Pandiaraj among others. Yogi Babu was last seen in Jyotika’s Jackpot.