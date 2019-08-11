Anna Nagar residents want damaged cable TV poles repaired

Chennai: The iron poles installed in and around Anna Nagar by the cable TV operators are not maintained well. Many poles are in a dangerous position and they cause hindrance to pedestrian and motorists.

“A pole on North Main Road, Anna Nagar West Extension is lying on the road. Anyone who passes through this stretch have to move carefully because they may unknowing hit the iron rod which has fallen. The pole is now kept on the sand without any construction around it,” says Praveeen, a resident.

“Few months ago, cable from a pole was dragged by a lorry. The rusted pole fell down. The cable operator has not taken any action to bring it back to shape,” he added.

“A motorist riding on this stretch unknowingly hit a pole. Fortunately nothing happened to him. We want the cable operators to maintain poles installed by them,” said, Mohan, a motorist.

“Children play around these poles. Their safety is at stake,” says Mohana Priya, a housewife.

A cable worker said, “We will remove damaged iron pole lying on the road. The residents can also inform us in case a pole falls. We will visit the place immediately.”