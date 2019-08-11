Chennai Lions meets Dabang Delhi in UTT final

New Delhi: An explosive display by Sharath Kamal on Saturday brought Chennai Lions back from the dead as they set up a mouth-watering clash with Dabang Delhi in the final of the Ultimate Table Tennis here.

Sharath, looking positive and confident in his trademark bandana despite the 1-5 deficit, collected three points with Germany’s Petrissa Solja in the Mixed Doubles and returned to win two more against Amalraj Anthony in a tense reverse Men’s Singles. That set the stage for two young ladies from India, Madhurika Patkar and Archana Kamath, who stepped into the spotlight and produced yet another exhilarating finish in the semifinals.

Madhurika easily lost the first set 6-11 but showed remarkable poise and confidence to spurt to a 9-1 lead in the second. But Archana clawed back to 6-9 before fading away. In the decider too, Madhurika looked set for an easy win at 9-5 and 10-6. But Archana saved four match points to take this semifinal to the golden point too. It, however, proved to be Madhurika’s day, who

forced Archana into a mistake, taking Chennai Lions into the title round.

Results: Chennai Lions bt Goa Challengers 8-7 Women’s Singles: Petrissa Solja lost to Cheng I-Ching 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 8-11) Men’s Singles: Tiago Apolonia lost to Alvaro Robles 1-2 (10-11, 11 -6, 3-11) Mixed Doubles: Sharath Kamal/Petrissa Solja bt Amalraj Anthony/Cheng I-Ching 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-8) Men’s Singles: Sharath Kamal bt Amalraj Anthony 2-1 (5-11, 11-9, 11-10)

Women’s Singles: Madhurika Patkar bt Archana Kamath 2-1 (6-11, 11-8, 11-10).