Complaint register at Corpn office now

Chennai: The Corporation has kept the complaint register at the Conservancy Inspector office, Ninth Avenue, Ashok Nagar, after an NGO insisted on it.

Social activist and Citizens Guardians founder V Ravichandran alleged that there was no complaint register in the Conservancy Inspector office in 132 Division, Zone 10, of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and when asked about the register, Conservancy Inspector (CI) Johnson didn’t respond properly.

”A few days ago, garbage was piling up in 6th and 7th Avenue and the Corporation did not clear it hem due to shortage of staff. I took up the issue with Johnson on 29 July. He said he was working on it. Thats when I asked about the complaint register to write complaints,” said Ravichandran.

”The Conservancy Inspector said there was no complaint register and asked me to write the complaint on a sheet of paper. I refused and asked for the register. He told that he will ask his superiors about it. But the new register appeared the next day,” he added.

Going through the register 31 July, Ravichandran found the date being mentioned as 1 August. This shows how the civic authorities work, he said.

When the complaint was finally written in the register, Johnson reportedly asked Ravichandran to write complaints only in Tamil and not in English.

Speaking to News Today, Johnson said, ”I asked him to write in Tamil which would be easy for us to take up the issue. Even if I am absent, my subordinates will read the complaint and act on it.”

He said it was true that the complaint register was not there and people couldn’t write complaints.

When asked about the garbage piling up and why conservancy workers were not clearing it regularly, Johnson said, “The contractors are winding up their operations by this month and they are refusing to deploy workers nor installing new bins in the area,.”

Eleventh Avenue, 12th Avenue, Fourteenth Sector, Venkatesan Street and entire 100 Feet Road come under 132 Division in Zone 10 of GCC. There are 130 bins and 71 conservancy workers with 25 tricycles They (contractor) should deploy more resources but since they are closing the operation, they are not doing the work properly, Johnson complained.