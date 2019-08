Chennai: Devotees thronged Kanchipuram in large numbers for Athi Varadar darshan today. On the 42nd day of the vaibhavam, the idol was decked up in vengaya saragu colour pattu.

Garlands made of variety of flowers were offered to the Almighty.

The Athi Varadar vaibhavam concludes 17 August but public darshan ends 16 August night.

Photos: D Sundar