Fifth Avenue Road at Anna Nagar needs attention

Chennai: Works to lay pipes for Metro water is on at several places in Anna Nagar for the past few months. Many roads have been dug up for the purpose. Even after works were completed in few areas, the relaying works have not started yet. These roads are in a bad condition and people are not able to drive or walk freely. One such worst stretch is on Fifth Avenue.

The poor condition of the road forces vehicles to add to the congestion on the main road. Motorists worry that in case of rains, the situation would get worse.

Most of the commuters use the fifth avenue to escape the chaos at Anna Nagar roundtana, where vehicular movement is only at a snail’s pace due to the absence of traffic signals.

“The road is battered and bruised. Relaying works have not been completed. As a result, driving through the stretch is a Herculean task. Crossing the stretch is a nightmare for senior citizens during peak hours. Fearing their safety, I never allow my children to go out to play,” said Jothikumar, a resident.

Kumar, an auto driver who picks and drops school children, said that if the roads are in good condition, traffic can be controlled.

“For several months, it has been the same here. We want authorities to relay the stretch immediately,” said Sumitha, a resident of Shanthi Colony.

“The road was broken by metro water to lay pipelines. The work happened a few months ago but no work has been done to repair the road. There is a possibility of accidents as well. Many people skid from their two-wheelers,” says Umesh, a marketing executive.

“During rains we have to tread carefully as the road remains filled with mush. The road becomes slippery and because of water-logging it is not possible to see the bad portion of the the road. In several places, manholes make the condition worse laces, manholes make the condition worse,” says Kumaran, a resident of the area.