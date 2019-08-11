Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar announces ‘Pride of Madras’ awards

Chennai: The Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar (SCGOBN), has announced the Pride of Madras awards for 2019.

According to a press note, the awards have been instituted by SCGOBN to honour individuals who have gone the extra mile beyond the scope of normal work, to help the poor and needy especially senior citizens.

These awards are supported by the Rotary Club of Madras Mount and is now in its fifth year.

The recipients of this year’s awards are Minister for Tamil Language and Culture, K Pandiarajan, Superintendent of Police (ED), S Radhakrishnan IPS, Director of Fortis Malar Hospital, C K Nageswaran, senior software engineer, Prashant Prabhakaran, Chief Manager, Indian Overseas Bank, Besant Nagar, Praveen Kumar, philanthropist, Ram Ramamurthy, music director and composer, V Lakshmanan.

The event will be held on 24 August at Cosmopolitan Club. For details, contact 98842 24480.