Spiritual fete at Sri Ayyappa Seva Samajam in Chennai

Chennai: Sri Ayyappa Seva Samajam, managing Sri Ayyappa Temple, is organising 7th Ramayana Sapthaha Mahayagnam in Malayalam at Adi Sankara Auditorium adjacent to the temple from 8 to 15 August (Thursday).

Sri Vayapram Vasudeva Prasad, an eminent speaker on spiritual subjects is the Mukhya Yagna Acharya. The inauguration of the Sapthaha Yagnam and mahatmya prabashanam will be held on 8 August at 7 pm.

Sapthaha parayanam and prabashanam will be conducted from 9 to 15 August from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm daily. Yagna Samarpanam will be at 12.30 pm on 15 August and Yagnam will be concluded by 1 pm.

Breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea will be provided free of cost to participants. Arrangements have been made for performing Sapthaha archanai, Pushpanjali and Nirapara vazhipadu by devotees. All are welcome. The venue is at C-45, Second Avenue, Anna Nagar.

For more details, Samajam office can be contacted at 2621 3282, 74488 13282.