Students at risk while crossing road

Chennai: Parents and teachers of a private school on 100 Feet Road, Ashok Nagar, are putting the students life at risk by allowing them to cross the road through a small gap in the median.

Vidyanikethan Matriculation Higher Secondary School is located to the left of the busy road which leads to Koyambedu and parents coming from Vadapalani have to go all the way to Ashok Pillar junction and make a U-turn to reach the school premises.

In order to save time and reach school without going through the heavy traffic during peak hours, the parents use the gap in the median to cross the road along with their children.

The teachers are also encouraging the students by working as guards, helping them cross the road in the morning and evening, said a senior citizen, who lives opposite the school.

Many minor accidents takes place here as the parents with their children stop the motorists at will, to cross the road, he added.

”I have been dropping my girl, studying class III, by using the gap in the median. The traffic is high during peak hours and since there is no signal or bridge, I used to cross the road to save time. I cant go to Ashok Pillar junction and make a U-turn as I have to go an extra kilometre,” said an auto driver.

Parents want the Corporation or traffic personnel to look into the issue.

Speaking to News Today, school principal Beula said, ”The police officials have kept two barricades on both sides of the road to cut down the speed of vehicles. But they were damaged by heavy vehicles at night. So, we kept our own barricade and those were also damaged. We have requested the Ashok Nagar traffic police officials to post a policeman in the goring and evening to help the children cross safely.”

She further said they have been requesting parents not to cross the road using the gap in the median, but they do not listen.

”We havent received any request from the school authorities. The gap in the median should be closed. The school is encouraging dangerous crossing,” said a senior traffic police official in Ashok Nagar.