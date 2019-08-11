TN CM, leaders extend Bakrid greetings

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK leader S Ramadoss, MDMK chief Vaiko, India Haj Association president Abu Bakr and various political leaders extended greetings to the Muslim community on the eve of Bakrid celebrations.

The Chief Minister in a statement said, “Bakrid commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim, who was ready to sacrifice his son Ishmael on God’s command. People have to follow the principles of Koran which asks to spread kindness, humanity, patience, and live along with people in peace and harmony. I extend Bakird wishes to my Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Ramadoss in his message said people should follow the path showed via Bakrid Day celebration which is brotherhood, kindness, and responsibility towards differently-abled should be continued. “I wish everyone to live with good health and wealth,” he said.

India Haj Association president Abu Bakr in his message said, “On the holy day of Bakrid, I wish people to live by overcoming caste and religion and promote brotherhood.”

TMC president G K Vasan, MDMK leader Vaiko, Tamilnadu Muslim League president VMS Mustafa also extended their greetings.