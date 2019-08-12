Aadi pooram fest at Avvai Nagar Murugan Temple in Chennai

Chennai: Devotees in large number took part in the Aadi Kirthigai festival at Arulmigu Vallidevasena Samedha Sivasubramaniya Swami Temple, Avvai Nagar, Selaiyur, Friday (26 July).

A press release said Aadi pooram festival will be celebrated at the temple 3 August during which special abhishekam and alanagaram will be performed to Durgai and Maragadhambigai deities in the morning.

“The madi niraithal and valayal saathudhal event will take place at around 6 pm. Those who are interested to take part in the event can register by contacting 9940096637,” the release said.